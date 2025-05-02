News

Meta introduces AI app

By Samantha Wiley
Meta

Meta recently debuted Meta AI to the public, a standalone app that’s integrated into Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

The Meta AI app is the company’s first standalone app and has the Llama 4 engine. The company mentioned that it’s the ‘first step’ towards a more personal assistant that supports voice conversations. Users can download the Meta AI app and answer personal questions to ‘get to know you’. Doing this will make the AI provide helpful answers. Meta further said that the AI is ‘natural to interact with’ and is ‘easy to talk to.’

Meta

Users can have Meta AI run in the background, with the voice conversation available in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the US. Editing and image generation is also supported through text or voice conversation. Llama 4 can search the web for research and product recommendations, and ask helpful questions, or conversation starters along the way.

