News

Meta launches ‘Orion’ AR glasses

By Samantha Wiley
AR glasses

Facebook owner Meta recently announced a new AR glasses product called Orion.

Orion is ‘the most advanced pair of AR glasses ever made’, and boasts that the product ‘feels like a regular pair of glasses’, albeit with augmented reality functions. Meta said it has been working on Orion for the last 5 years, and said that the AR glasses could be used in both outdoor and indoor settings. Compared to a VR headset, Orion enhances the real world rather than obscuring it and offers digital experiences that expand beyond that of a tablet or smartphone’s screen.

AR glasses

Meta said Orion has the ‘largest field of view’ in small AR glasses, thereby unlocking immersive use cases such as big-screen entertainment, life-size holograms, and multitasking windows, within the constraints of the real world. Contextual AI is also built-in to ‘proactively address user needs’, including phoning a person or crafting a recipe from given ingredients.

