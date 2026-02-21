News

Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition

By Samantha Wiley
Facial recognition may be coming to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses as early as this year. The people associated with the plan talked to The New York Times- the feature is called Name Tag, internally allowing wearers to get information and identify people.


Meta is reported to still be researching which individuals will be recognizable with the use of the technology, with potential options being recognizing people that the wearer knows on the platform and identifying people who have an account on it.

Apple is also releasing a pair of smart glasses by the end of 2026, rivaling the Google XR Android Glasses and Ray-Ban Meta. The Cupertino-based company’s smart glasses are rumored to have microphones, capabilities for AI, cameras, and to take videos and photos. It also has translations to break language barriers. The glasses might be missing AR capabilities.


