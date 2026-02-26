News

Meta Releasing Smartwatch

By Samantha Wiley
Meta is looking to release their first smartwatch this year with a built-in Meta AI and health-tracking. The launch of the smartwatch would compete against its rival, Apple, and its Apple Watch and other smartwatch companies. This is the product of a resurrected project the company decided to back out of in 2022.


The watch might debut along with the revamped Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which is rumored to have facial recognition. The glasses are given a code name (Phoenix) inside the company and have been delayed to next year because the consecutive release of products might confuse consumers.

Apple is believed to be developing several products, including AirPods with cameras, an AI pin, and smart glasses that will rival Meta’s Ray-Bans. They are looking for a release next year for the smart glasses, and the pin could potentially release the same year if development runs into no issues, while the AirPods with cameras could release as early as this year.


