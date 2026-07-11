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Meta Smart Glasses With Super Sensing Records Everything Quietly

By Samantha Wiley
Meta Smart Glasses With Super Sensing Records Everything Quietly

A pair of smart glasses with super sensing has been prototyped by Meta that integrates audio recordings and cameras to record the moments of the wearer quietly as it gathers photos and collects audio around you every few seconds.


The current line of AI smart glasses offered by Meta features an LED located in the corner of the frame to show others when the glasses are filming or capturing photos, but executives at Meta don’t want this LED to be turned on when super-sensing and its features are activated. Meta has not integrated a visual indicator to let people know when AI is currently in use to check the surroundings of the wearer.

Meta Smart Glasses With Super Sensing Records Everything Quietly

Apple is expected to release its own smart glasses featuring microphones, capabilities for AI, cameras, and allowing for photo and video capturing. It also has features like directions, translations, and more, but no AR capabilities will be integrated into the smart glasses.


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