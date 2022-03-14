Metal GPU rendering arrives on 3D creator Blender

Blender, a 3D software for the Mac has received new updates, particularly support for Metal GPU rendering.

Apple supplied the Metal GPU backend to allow Blender users to utilize the technology that’s built in Apple’s M1 Ultra, M1 Max, M1 Pro and M1 chipsets. The Metal GPU feature is also available for Mac users who have an AMD video card.

Blender posted a statement that says the support cuts rendering time by half, and that M1 Macs could run the app faster since it can access the GPU directly.

Blender’s notes says that aside from the Metal GPU support, the update also brings better asset browser library indexing for better load times, ray tracing upgrades and memory usage improvements, among others. The full details can be seen on Blender’s official website.

Blender’s update is now available to download for Mac users. To take advantage of Metal GPU rendering, a macOS Monterey 12.3 or later is required.