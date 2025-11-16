Mexico Receives Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature

Mexico now has Emergency SOS via satellite available for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and iPhone 14 models and recent models. Previously, the only satellite features available in Mexico were Messages and Find My.

The Emergency SOS satellite feature allows you to send messages to emergency hotlines from a place with no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage if you have a view of the sky. Globalstar satellites are powering the new feature.

You need to have an Apple Watch Ultra 3 that’s updated to watchOS 26.0.1, or an iPhone 14 or later model that runs on iOS 18.4 and newer versions. You can use satellite SOS in Mexico by sending a message in the Messages app to 911 and then select Emergency Services. You can also open the Control Center, scroll down to find the cellular symbol, then select Satellite. This will open the Connection Assistant, where you can then select Emergency SOS via satellite.

The feature is available in Canada, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, Japan, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand, Switzerland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.