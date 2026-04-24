Miami Grand Prix 3D Experience on Apple Maps

The guide for the 2026 Formula 1 Tracks around the world has been updated by Apple in Apple Maps, providing the user with an experience dedicated to the upcoming Miami Grand Prix streamed in the United States on Apple TV on May 3, after a long break that had both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix being cancelled due to the current conflict that is ongoing in the area.

The guide found on Apple Maps provides you with an immersive experience to explore the F1 circuits on the calendar, starting with Australia in Albert Park; more circuits in 3D will be added as the 2026 F1 season goes on.

The experience adds features that are detailed in key locations at the International Autodrome Circuit, with 3D landmarks for the Marina, grandstands, and Pit Building. The F1 2026 season started on March 8 in Australia. Formula 1 and Apple have a 5-year collaboration that gives Apple rights to stream races across the season in the United States.