Michael Abbott set to exit Apple

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that Michael Abbott, cloud engineering VP at Apple will be making an exit soon.

Abbott became an Apple employee in 2018 after spending work in Palm, Microsoft, and Twitter. The VP oversaw Apple cloud service infrastructure for FaceTime, iMessage, iCloud, and others. Gurman mentioned that his team worked on in-house cloud infrastructure, which was scaled back in favor of hosted servers Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services. The exact reason is unknown, as well as when the VP will be exiting Apple.

Peter Stern, Apple VP at iCloud also left the company this year. Stern had six-plus years at Apple and at one time was thought to be Eddy Cue’s successor. However, this did not happen and Stern left the Cupertino-based company. According to Gurman, Abbott’s post will be succeeded by longtime Apple engineer Jeff Robbin, who’s mostly known for his work in the iTunes platform.