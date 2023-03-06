Michael Abbott to leave Apple in April

Apple Cloud Engineering VP Michael Abbott will be departing the company in April.

The top executive for iCloud technology, Michael Abbott, will be leaving Apple in April. Abbott was the second-in-command to Eddy Cue’s team and was responsible for iCloud’s infrastructure and services, as well as security and privacy engineering. The VP will be next to leave after Peter Stern exited early this year.

Abbott has been working in the cloud services group for the longest time. However, Apple had changed directions after investing in the infrastructure to support its services. The effort was scaled back in favor of using other hosting servers from Amazon and Google. Bloomberg reported that although cloud industry leaders came in, the integration was not as the company had hoped.

Stern and Abbott were just several key figures leaving Apple, following Evans Hankey and Jane Horvath. Abbott worked at Palm, Microsoft, and Twitter before he joined Apple.