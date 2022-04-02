Mick Jagger Pens ‘Slow Horses’ theme song

Legendary Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger played a part in writing the theme song for the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller ‘Slow Horses’.

The theme song, titled ‘Strange Game’ is written by Mick Jagger, with Daniel Pemberton providing the music. The singer mentioned that he and Pemberton worked together to create the theme song via Zoom calls, with Pemberton playing the guitar and Jagger sending the lyrics through his iPhone.

Jagger said that he agreed to write the lyrics because he’s familiar with the books, and that he ‘knew the vibe’ well. He remarked that once the track was sent to him he began writing the lyrics ‘very, very quickly’.

‘Slow Horses’ is a spy thriller based on books by the same name, and penned by Mick Herron. Lead character Jack Lamb is portrayed by Gary Oldman, a Hollywood actor with dozens of movies under his belt. It’s set to debut April 1 on Apple TV+.