Microsoft CEO Passes on iOS for Xbox gaming

The gaming CEO of Microsoft believes that iOS is ‘open enough’ to allow for Xbox gaming.

Phil Spencer, CEO of gaming at Microsoft recently went on an interview with The Verge, saying that Apple has not allowed them to ‘effectively monetize’ Xbox games on iOS. Spencer said that ‘there’s not room for us to monetize Xbox Cloud Gaming’ on the platform, and that the proposal from Apple ‘doesn’t go far enough to open up’ in regards to the UK Digital Markets Act process.

Microsoft is opening up from its Windows and Xbox console hardware to others by releasing games on the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Spencer mentioned how the company will work with regulators to create alternative storefronts, citing an example of how Windows allows the Microsoft Store, GOG, Epic Games Store, and Steam available for everyone. To comply with EU regulations, Apple will allow alternative marketplaces in the EU.