Microsoft Copilot now available on macOS

Microsoft has brought its generative AI platform to macOS.

macOS has gained another AI tool for users in the form of Copilot. The Microsoft chatbot has the same functions as its competitors, being able to generate images and text, generate code, play music, look up information online, and generate recipes, among others. macOS users can now use Copilot natively as opposed to before, when they needed to use the Edge browser to access the generative AI. With the app, users can launch the generative AI on its own.

Copilot is powered by several LLMs, including Prometheus, Codex, DALL-E 3, and ChatGPT 4. Prometheus is Microsoft’s own LLM. Microsoft said that Copilot is best for complex questions, polish writing, and turning ideas into visuals..Copilot is available to download for free on the macOS App Store. A machine with the M1 or later chip is required, as well as macOS 14 Sonoma at the minimum.