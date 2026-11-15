The outage on Microsoft 365 is being solved after a whole day, with Microsoft stating that the issue causing the outage has been solved and is currently looking at a stable and broad recovery across the services provided as they are restoring the access of these platforms to those who work on the platform. The outage on Microsoft 365 happened at Eastern Time 1p.m Thursday, where workers are not able to access features such as Copilot, Outlook and Teams, and their Exchange accounts.

Most meeting, messaging, and calling functions remained available, but issues were encountered when trying to add calendar dates and schedule meetings. Outlook emails did not work, and many other features on the platform.

Governments, institutions, and businesses were affected by this outage, and the company apologized for the outage that happened and that it was not connected to AI agents or cyberattacks. The issue was caused by an upgrade made earlier for network capacity, with Microsoft stating that a full incident report will be provided after the review has been completed.

Two weeks ago, Microsoft declared plans to remove over a thousand jobs, with voluntary buyouts reaching up to 60,000 individuals, or just about a quarter of the worldwide workforce, to cut costs as their spending on AI is growing. As of now, the Service Health Status Page from Microsoft states that some features might still not be available at the moment.

Microsoft made an announcement that they apologize for the outage, and the incident that has affected partners and customers. A technical issue was what happened, not a cyberattack or AI agents in an upgrade made after a network change made recently, and they are continuing to restore the features, making them available even if it took longer; it helped guarantee a stable restoration process.