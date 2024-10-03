News

Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset discontinued

By Samantha Wiley
Microsoft HoloLens 2

Microsoft will be discontinuing its HoloLens 2 headset once stock runs out, according to UploadVR.

Advertisements

The mixed reality headset HoloLens 2 debuted in 2019, three years after its predecessor, the HoloLens, launched. Due to its hefty price tag, the product is mostly marketed towards businesses and enterprises. Production is grinding to a halt, and security updates will continue until December 31, 2027. Software updates will stop after that. Microsoft apparently does not intend to produce a third iteration of the HoloLens, as it’s believed that the company has canceled the project due to ‘lack of focus and internal hardware development challenges’. The mixed reality team has slowly dwindled as well this year and the last.

Microsoft HoloLens 2

The HoloLens IVA will continue as a system and an AR headset for the US army. Microsoft recently brought its Office apps and Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Meta Quest headsets and will be working with the company for Windows 11 integration.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Juno
Juno for YouTube app exits App Store
1 Min Read
M4 Chip Macs
M4 chip Macs has a 2024 launch
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The iPad Pro with M4 Chip and Nano Texture Glass is $106 Off
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic Games files lawsuits against Google and Samsung
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 204 rolls out
1 Min Read
Beddit App
Beddit App pulled from App Store shelves
1 Min Read
eero Max 7 Wifi Router
The eero Max 7 Wifi Router is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Home Hub
Apple Home Hub might feature an iPad-like screen
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Apple launches another AirPods Pro 2 firmware update
1 Min Read
Apple
‘Balatro’ arrives on Apple Arcade and App Store
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Pro
The M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 2TB is $900 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Judge denies Apple-Epic legal battle extension
1 Min Read
Lost your password?