Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset discontinued

Microsoft will be discontinuing its HoloLens 2 headset once stock runs out, according to UploadVR.

Advertisements

The mixed reality headset HoloLens 2 debuted in 2019, three years after its predecessor, the HoloLens, launched. Due to its hefty price tag, the product is mostly marketed towards businesses and enterprises. Production is grinding to a halt, and security updates will continue until December 31, 2027. Software updates will stop after that. Microsoft apparently does not intend to produce a third iteration of the HoloLens, as it’s believed that the company has canceled the project due to ‘lack of focus and internal hardware development challenges’. The mixed reality team has slowly dwindled as well this year and the last.

The HoloLens IVA will continue as a system and an AR headset for the US army. Microsoft recently brought its Office apps and Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Meta Quest headsets and will be working with the company for Windows 11 integration.