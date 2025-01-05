Microsoft introduce file-transfer between iPhone and Windows PC

Microsoft announced that it will soon be enabling easy file sharing between Windows PC and iPhone. The feature will be similar to Apple’s AirDrop but which only works between Apple devices. The upcoming Windows feature will bring the integration with smartphones that’s been missing on Windows PCs, since the Windows Phone project failed.

The beta version of Phone Link now includes support for the iPhone linking feature. Users who have enrolled for the Windows Insider Program will be able to access the feature. The app allows users to answer calls from their PCs and see notifications. The upcoming release will ensure seamless file transfer between the two operating systems.

Seamless integration between iPhone and Windows

To use the Windows Phone Link features, users are required to install the Link to Windows app on their iOS or Android phone. According to Microsoft, the Windows to iPhone file sharing capability will require an iPhone the following:

iPhone with iOS 16 or later

Windows Phone Link app version 1.24112.89.0 or later

Once the file sharing feature is out of beta testing, it will be rolled out to all Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. Microsoft continues to release features to ensure seamless integration with Android and iOS phones, however it still does not match the iPhone and Mac integration using Apple’s Continuity features. But smaller improvements overtime could result in useful features.

For users trying out the new Windows PC to iOS file transfer capability, can do so by following:

Transfer file from iPhone to Windows PC: Navigate to the file on iPhone, tap the share icon, and select “Link to Windows” to initiate the transfer

Transfer file from Windows PC to iPhone: Right click on the file to be transferred, select the “Share” option, and then select “My Phone” to transfer

iOS users can download the Link to Windows app from the App Store for free.