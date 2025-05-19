Microsoft launches new ‘Faster than Mac’ Copilot+ PC ad

Microsoft recently uploaded a new video on its YouTube channel to promote its Windows PCs with Copilot+.

The video, titled ‘We’re faster than a Mac. Here’s how much faster’ is just 13 seconds in length and tells the story of how ‘top Copilot+ PCs are 58% faster compared to a MacBook Air’ with the M3 chip. The person emphasizes the phrase ‘faster than a Mac’ and the video ends. Microsoft had a Cinebench test for multi-core CPU for several machines, including the HP OmniBook Ultra 14, the MS Surface Laptop, and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, all of which are equipped with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 375, the Snapdragon X Elite, and Snapdragon X Elite chips, respectively.

In Apple’s defense, the company has the M4 as its flagship chip, which Apple said offer ‘industry-leading performance per watt’. The power efficiency translates to long battery life and fast performance.