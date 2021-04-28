Microsoft outs new ad featuring Surface Laptop 4 versus MacBook Air

Microsoft has recently launched a new video comparing its Surface Laptop 4 to Apple’s MacBook Air.

The review-style ad features two youngsters following a traditional style and touches on talking points about how Microsoft’s ecosystem is better compared to Apple’s.

First, the youngster compares the touchscreen capabilities of the Surface Laptop 4, then the port advantages such as having USB-A and USB-C while noting its absence in the MacBook Air.

Lastly, the reviewers say that they can run all their favorite apps and games with the Surface Laptop, and a cut scene of the two playing on the device using Xbox controllers come up. The YouTube video is 30 seconds long and available to watch on Microsoft’s official YouTube channel.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air was launched November 2020 and has the faster M1 processor. The same chip will be used for the upcoming 12.9 inch iPad Pro and 11 inch iPad Pro when they come out May this year.