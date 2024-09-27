Microsoft promises ‘Game Pass’ service on iPhone

Microsoft recently said that it will be launching a combined game catalog app on the iPad and iPhone.

The company announced a merging of the Xbox Game Pass app’s features and the Xbox app for an ‘all-in-one’ experience for mobile users. The Xbox app will have the Game Pass in it, allowing subscribers to claim and view perks, browse the game catalog, and check their Game Pass membership, among others. Microsoft said that the Xbox Game Pass app will be taken off the App Store for the iPad and iPhone in November. It’s worth noting that the merging of the Xbox and Game Pass app will be updated on the Android platform as well.

Xbox Game Pass is similar to Apple Arcade, offering a plethora of games that can be played on a Windows PC or Xbox game console. On the iPad and iPhone, users can just view the games catalog but not play them.