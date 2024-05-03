Microsoft rolls out passkeys

Microsoft has launched passkeys support for Windows users and consumer accounts.

Passkeys is rolling out on more and more platforms, with the latest being with Microsoft users. The option was added on May 2, and now users can enable Passkeys on their MS accounts. After enabling it, users can now sign onto MS accounts using a mobile device such as an iPhone and enter their biometric security to unlock it. Touch ID and Face ID are supported, and users can also use PINs and security keys. The device will be unlocked after a quick authentication.

Microsoft added that the passkeys can be used to sign into websites and MS apps, such as Copilot and 365 on mobile and desktop browsers. The company intends to launch mobile support in the coming weeks as well. Passkeys are considered a more secure way to log in as they do not require the user to put in their passwords.