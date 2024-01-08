Microsoft to overtake Apple as ‘most valuable company’

Tech giant Microsoft is poised to take the lead spot from Apple in the ‘most valuable company’ aspect.

Apple and Microsoft have been jostling for the top spot for years. In 2010, Apple became number one when the company had a $222 billion market capitalization, and stayed in the spot until 2018 when Microsoft regained the pole position briefly. The numbers have risen meteorically since then, with Apple hitting the $2 trillion market cap and became the first US company in public trading to hit that mark. In 2021, Microsoft followed suit.

In October of 2021 Microsoft became the most valuable company and gained a $100 billion buffer against Apple’s. Currently, the gap is close and only $100 billion separates the two, according to MarketWatch. Apple stands at $2.83 trillion while Microsoft stands at $2.73 trillion. Analysts claim that Microsoft is ‘less attached’ to hardware compared to iPhone for Apple, hence the speculation for the overtake.