Microsoft to retire Visual Studio for Mac

Tech giant Microsoft will be slowly pulling support from Visual Studio for Mac IDE.

The company recently announced that it will be retiring Visual Studio for Mac. Visual Studio version 17.6 will be supported for 12 months until August 31 next year. When the time comes, Microsoft suggests that users can install Visual Studio IDE on a virtual machine via cloud or a Mac computer. The company mentioned that the setup will be enough for most developer’s needs, e.g., legacy project support and others.

Visual Studio aside, there are several notable cross-platform solutions, including Unity, .Net Maui, Dev Kit, and C# that support Visual Studio Code. It’s worth noting that they all run on macOS on a native level. Microsoft said that the Visual Studio experience will be improved as it ‘moves from preview to GA and beyond.’

The full post is available to view on the official Microsoft page.