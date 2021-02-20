Microsoft will offer a one-time purchase of Office for macOS this year

Microsoft will be offering Office users a new payment model for access on both Windows and Mac machines. Dubbed ‘Long-Term Servicing Channel’, the version is a good fit for small businesses and consumers. It will follow the same format as the 2019 version and presents an alternative for those who wish to buy the software on a one-time basis.

Microsoft mentioned how the LTSC version will have updates such as accessibility improvements and Dark Mode, as well as Excel XLookup and Dynamic Arrays. The tech company isn’t divulging too much details and is likely holding until the launch date gets near.

Support window is improved to 7 years instead of the usual 5, at an increased 10 percent cost. The LTSC version will have a preview in April this year. Microsoft is planning to release it in the second half this year but the same couldn’t be said for MS Office 2021.