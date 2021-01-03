Microsoft’s Arc Touch Mouse Drops to Just $40

Need a stylish yet portable mouse you can bring anywhere? The Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse is a premium accessory that fits the bill. Today, it’s down to just $39.99 from its original price of $49.99 on Amazon. That’s around 33% in savings and an investment-worthy of your consideration.

The Arc Mouse has a few innovations over its traditional counterparts. For one, the mouse wheel is replaced with the touch strip so you can scroll by feel. It uses haptic feedback for a more intuitive experience. You can use the Arc Mouse on just about any surface, thanks to its BlueTrack Technology which uses laser and optics for tracking purposes.

While it looks like it came from the future there’s a lot to like, including the nano-receiver that can be attached magnetically on the underside or plugged into the computer. When not in use you can ‘flatten’ the back to power it off and slip it in your pocket or bag for utmost portability.

Buy the discounted Microsoft Arc Touch mouse today!