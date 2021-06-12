Microsoft’s Xcloud streaming service to go live on Safari soon

Microsoft will be releasing the Xcloud gaming service to all iOS users via Safari in the upcoming weeks.

iPad and iPhone users will be able to access the game streaming subscription service and play Windows and Xbox games from their devices thru the Safari browser.

Microsoft initially intended to have the Xcloud as a native app within iOS but Apple’s App Store guidelines prevented this from happening. The company then circumvented the guidelines by making it accessible using a browser.

Those who want to try out Xcloud must have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account. Registration can be done at the official Xbox website. Users can log in, then choose the game they want to play, which will be streamed on the Safari app.

Currently, new users can try out the game streaming service for only $1 for 3 months, and after that it’s $14.99 a month until the user decides to cancel.