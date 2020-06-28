MKBHD and Craig Federighi discuss WWDC , iOS 14, macOS Big Sur

Apple SVP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi joined the YouTuber MKBHD to things WWDC. At its annual developers conference, Apple showed off its latest updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. However, it was not all about the software updates, at the end of the keynote, the company announced its plan to move to using its own silicon in upcoming Macs.

Federighi joined MKBHD’s podcast WVFRM to discuss at length all the new releases. However, MKBHD did create a video covering some parts of the podcast; the video is now available on YouTube.

The duo talked about the design changes on the new macOS update. This year, Apple ditched the macOS 10.x version number and moved ahead to macOS 11.0 – a major release. Federighi said that Apple jumped to macOS 11.0 because Mac is now entering a new phase with its own silicon and also because of the new UI in macOS Big Sur.

With iOS 14, Apple now allows users to set third-party web browsers and email clients to be set as default applications. Up until now, the company did not allow other apps to be made default for web links and email use-cases.

iOS 14 also brings widgets to the home screen of iOS – similar to Android but different. Some users have pointed out that the widgets actually look similar to Windows Phone’s Live Tiles as widgets on iOS 14 come in three different sizes. While people may say that it’s a complete Android rip-off, they are wrong because the iPhone implementation appears to be more useful and nicer looking but we will have to wait until the final release before actually reviewing.

MKBHD and Federighi also discussed the major new design changes on macOS Big Sur such as the new icons which not people have liked.