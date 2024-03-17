MLB and NCAA March Madness added to Sports app

The Apple Sports app received its latest update today with NCAA March Madness and MLB optimizations.

Sports version 1.1 was released today, with several notable features, including the ability to follow Women’s and Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournaments in real time, betting odds, play-by-play updates, box scores for MLB teams, and final score sorting per league. Subscribers who are into MLB or NCAA should update their apps to the latest version by going to the App Store and clicking on ‘update’, then waiting for the download to finish.

Apple Sports launched last month and features standings, stats, scores, betting odds, upcoming games, and more in a variety of leagues, including the Premier League, NHL, NBA, MLS, and MLB. The app can also be used to show play-by-play information in real-time for ongoing games. Apple Sports is available to download for free on the App Store for the iPhone.