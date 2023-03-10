MLB app gains Live Activities support

The MLB app is the latest to get support for iPhone Live Activities feature.

MLB subscribers who have updated to the latest version can now gain several new Live Activities notifications without having to open the app. On the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pro, scores will be shown on the Dynamic Island, and there’s also a ‘track’ option for the games they’re interested in for up-to-date scoring on both Dynamic Island and the Lock Screen.

MLB game Live Activities were previously only available on the TV app but not for the dedicated MLB app. Given Apple’s partnership with the soccer league, it’s not clear why the implementation took so long. The latest update contains Live Activities support, as well as a new standings page, tickets and team schedules, a Watch tab, an onboarding experience, and more.

The official MLB app is free to download at the App Store but requires a subscription to unlock the content.