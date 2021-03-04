MLB App removed On 3rd Gen Apple TV

Third gen Apple TV device users will no longer see the MLB.tv app on the platform. However, it will continue to appear on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD as the hardware minimum requirement.

The MLB organization has not commented on why the app was removed; it’s likely that they’re phasing it out on older hardware (the 3rd gen Apple TV is 11 years old). Aside from MLB.tv other apps such as CBS All Access and YouTube were removed.

3rd gen Apple TV users can still access MLB content on their Apple TV device by using an iPad or iPhone with AirPlay. They will need to open the MLB app on their iPhone or iPads, then access AirPlay to stream the content onto a waiting Apple TV device.

This year’s season of MLB will begin April 1 and Spring Training is already underway. The MLB app is available to download for free with in-app purchase options.