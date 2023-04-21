Mobile iPhone Gamers Can Get a $14 Discount on Belkin’s Power Bank with Stand

Sometimes a single full charge isn’t enough to play your favorite mobile games on the go. You’ll have to accommodate daily activities, such as shopping, browsing, and communication as well. Today, you can get a nice helpful boost with the Belkin BoostCharge 5K Play Power Bank Stand, which is down to just $21.56 from its original price of $35 on Amazon.

Belkin’s Gaming Power Bank isn’t just a power bank- it has a built-in stand made for smartphone gaming. You can set it to portrait or landscape mode whenever you’re finishing a stage or watching the latest episode of your favorite show. The 5,000 mAh battery can give you enough juice to last for hours before needing to find a wall charger.

The Belkin BoostCharge comes with dual USB-C and USB-A ports for simultaneous iPhone and game controller charging. It’s a must-have for gaming enthusiasts and binge-watchers alike. Buy it today!