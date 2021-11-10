Modded USB-C iPhone X reaches $99,000 bid price

The world’s first USB-C iPhone has been put on eBay and is currently reaching $99,000.

Ken Pillonel, a robotics student has modded an iPhone X to have a USB-C connection instead of the usual Lightning connector. He revealed a video on his YouTube channel sharing the process and the modded iPhone X in action. The iPhone X was then auctioned on eBay for those interested.

Bidding will end on November 11, with the winning bidder receiving the 64GB iPhone X without any accessories by late December. The winner can also discuss with Pillonel questions regarding the modded device in a 30-minute phone call.

Pillonel mentioned that the modded iPhone X serves as a ‘prototype’ and isn’t recommended for daily use.

Many iOS users have called upon Apple to use USB-C instead of its proprietary Lightning connector. It looks like the Cupertino-based company is listening, as its latest iPad models have begun adopting USB-C.