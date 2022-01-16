Monitor Your Pet and Give Him Treats Remotely with the Owlet HD Pet Cam, Now at 52% Off

Pet owners should get an indoor camera to check how their loved ones are doing even while on vacation. The Owlet Home Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser is down to just $76.49 from its original price of $160 on Amazon.

The pet camera boasts a full HD video and two way audio for monitoring and communication purposes. When you miss your dog or cat and want to see how they’re doing, you can access the camera and greet them. Owlet takes this a step further by having a treat tossing mechanism via app for remote interaction.

The 1080p wifi camera has built-in Alexa support and can see in the dark, thanks to auto night vision, motion detection and even a dog bark alert. You and your pet will never be apart again with the Owlet Smart Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser.

Grab the opportunity and improve your pet’s quality of life with this deal today!