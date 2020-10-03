iLounge Logo

Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad offers a trifecta of charging options, now only $87

mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad

How does a single Qi-enabled charging platform for your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch sound? Wait, don’t answer yet. What if we tell you that you can get this at 38% less than what it costs?

Today, the Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad is down to just $86.99 from its original price of $139.95 on Amazon. With it you can now simultaneously charge your Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods and at the fastest charging speeds. Plus, Apple devices in lightweight cases can still get juiced up.

Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad

Preview Product Price
mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad - Qi Wireless Charging Pad for Apple iPhone, Airpods, and Apple Watch - Black mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad - Qi Wireless Charging Pad for Apple iPhone, Airpods, and Apple... $139.95 $86.99 Buy on Amazon

Premium ultra-suede finish protects your devices and ensures a scratch-free experience. It’s one slim accessory that’s sure to fit any space in your desk, nightstand or hallway. With the 3 in 1 wireless charging pad you can say goodbye to cables and clutter!

The 38% discount on Mophie’s wireless charge pad won’t last long. Order now before it’s too late!

