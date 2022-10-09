Mophie has a Slim and Minimalist MagSafe Charger For You at 42% Off

With all the fuss about all-in-one chargers sometimes you just want something that’s basic and does the job well. Today, the Mophie 15W Wireless Charging Stand is down to just $34.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

Mophie’s charging stand may be simple, but it’s functional and only occupies several inches of your desk or nightstand. You get universal wireless charging on up to 15W for Android devices, and up to 7.5W for iOS devices. The magnet is strong enough to pass through cases that are 3mm thick for added convenience, and there’s the matter of just putting your iPhone on top of the stand to start acquiring juice.

The MagSafe Charging Stand includes a snap adapter, and it’s universally compatible with Qi-enabled devices, which means you’ll be able to charge any phone that supports it. At just $34.99, you can get a cleaner desk without the fuss of wiring and cables. Buy it today!