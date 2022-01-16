Mophie has an All-in-One Wireless Charging Station at $50 Off

A wireless charging station serves as the perfect hub for those with multiple devices and families. Today, you can grab the Mophie Wireless Charging Mat, which is down to just $99.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The charging mat only requires a single cable and adapter, and yet can juice up to five devices. Smartphones with Qi charging, AirPods wireless charging case and the Apple Watch are compatible with it, just as long as you connect a USB-A port for the smartwatch.

You can charge up to three iPhones and a slew of Qi-compatible devices, including Samsung Galaxy models, Google Pixel and more. In some instances you won’t even need to remove your device case- it can charge through protective material that’s 3mm thick.

30% off is a significant bargain, and you’re sure to get maximum use of the Mophie Wireless Charging Station if you or your family members have compatible devices. Buy it today!