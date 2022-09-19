Mophie unveils new Apple-Exclusive battery packs and travel charger kit

Tech accessory brand Mophie today revealed a line up of Apple-exclusive products, namely a 120W GaN Travel Kit and several Powerstation battery packs.

The brand’s Speedport 120W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger sports a USB-A port and three USB-C ports that can simultaneously charge up to four Apple devices.

The combined 120W is enough to power a MacBook Pro alongside the iPhone, an iPad or the Apple Watch, and the product comes with a convenient travel case.

As for the Powerstation lineup, Mophie is offering the Powerstation 10K Stand with MagSafe, the Powerstation Pro XL, the Mophie Powerstation and the Powerstation Mini. The Pro XL has the largest capacity at 25,000mAh and offers 120W of charging power, while the Mini has a 5,000mAh capacity and up to 20W of charging.

All of Mophie’s new products are available to buy on Apple.com or the Mophie e-commerce website. Prices start at $40 for the Mini and $200 for the Pro XL model.