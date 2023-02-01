Mophie’s Convenient MagSafe Charging Stand Can Be Yours at 30% Off

A triple-purpose MagSafe charging stand does wonders against clutter and having a useful accessory on hand. Today, you can get the Mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 Charging Stand for just $55.99 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

Mophie’s MagSafe Charging Stand can charge both the AirPods charging case and your iPhone simultaneously for 5W and 7.5W, respectively. While your iPhone gets some much-needed juice, you’ll still be able to use it for browsing through content or social media in portrait mode, or watching videos in Apple TV+, Netflix, or YouTube in landscape mode. Once the battery is full, you can just grab your smartphone with one hand and without worrying about snagging on cables.

The charging stand has adjustable angles so you can see your iPhone better. It also comes with a snap adapter for Qi-enabled device for magnetic charging. A weighted steel base keeps things stable and steady.

Buy the discounted Mophie MagSafe Charging Stand today!