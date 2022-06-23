Mophie’s Wireless Charging Stand with Snap Adapter Drops to Just $35

Get a budget-friendly wireless charging stand with MagSafe capability at a huge price cut. Today, the Mophie 15W MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand is down to just $34.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

Mophie’s charging accessory is tiny but very helpful, especially with charging convenience and hands-free operation. You can get up to 15W charging on compatible Android phones, while iPhones still get a respectable 7.5W charging. MagSafe makes it easy to charge your smartphone, while the stand props it up for FaceTime, browsing through social media feeds or watching Apple TV+ content.

You’ll be able to use your iPhone in landscape or portrait mode and even leave the case attached when you need a charge. A snap adapter allows any phone to accept a MagSafe charge as long as they support Qi technology. Ultimately, you’ll want one with you at all times for convenience and utility.

Grab the 42% off Mophie MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand today!