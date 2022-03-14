More filmmaking features arriving on iMovie app in April

Apple announced during its ‘Peek Performance’ event that the iMovie app will be getting a slew of filmmaking tools next month.

Two new features, titled Magic Movie and Storyboards will appear in a future update. Storyboards allow users to improve their story-telling skills with twenty pre-made templates that focus on certain genres, such as product reviews, cooking and more. The templates will come with a list of shots so users can capture and organize their content and come up with a story. The resulting work can be saved and shared through the Photos app.

Magic Movie allows users to pick an album in their device, which iMovie sifts through and creates a movie from the best parts. There are 20 styles to choose from, as well as the ability to rearrange, delete and trim clips to preference. iMovie will create a music track that will fit the video length.

iMovie is available on several Apple devices and is free to use within the Apple ecosystem.