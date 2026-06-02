More Photos Of The All-Black Vision Pro Components Emerge

Photos for components made for an all-black Apple Vision Pro that is unreleased have surfaced on X by LusiRoy8. The photos shared show what look to be audio pod parts and a power strap that looks similar to the current hardware of the Vision Pro.

This is not the first time that all-black components have surfaced regarding the headset. Similar parts also surfaced last year, with the leaker of the images in the past claiming that the company has been trying out a lighter and thinner VR headset that was referred to inside as the Vision Air, where the weight was reduced by swapping many components alongside the titanium battery enclosure.

Apple was anticipated to be releasing a budget-friendly Vision Pro headset that was branded as the Vision Air with a Vision Pro 2, but development for both the headsets came to a halt as the company decided to prioritize speeding up their development on smart glasses powered by AI.