More stores coming, Apple Retail SVP announces

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple Senior Vice President of Retail and People recently made a statement that the company will be opening more Apple Stores around the world.

Apple is looking to expand its presence by setting up more physical shops. Currently, the firm has 511 stores, with 100-plus in Europe alone.

The report from Bloomberg did not disclose whether Apple intends to put up more retail locations in certain regions, but it’s implied that majority of them will be in Europe.

Apple Via del Corso is Apple’s newest store and began operating just last week. Currently, the Cupertino-based company is working to open a second Apple Store in Berlin.

O’Brien also mentioned that Apple will be adding to its design infrastructure globally. The first step to achieving this was a plan to build a 1 billion euro design center for chips in the heart of Munich, which is estimated to be completed 3 years from now.