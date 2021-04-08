More than 88 percent of teens own an iPhone, according to survey

A teen survey from Piper Sandler shows that Apple has a strong foothold on the young generation- more than 88 percent of respondents own an iPhone.

Piper Sandler initiated the poll in its ‘Taking Stock with Teens’ semi-annual survey. About 88 percent own an iPhone, with 90 percent saying they want their next smartphone to be one. In October 2020 about 86 percent said they own an iPhone and 89 percent saying they want their next smartphone to be one.

The publication also asked teens regarding their preferred payment method. In this regard, Venmo came first and Apple Pay coming up second. 56 percent say their favorite e-commerce site is Amazon, while TikTok and Snapchat are their preferred social platform and App Store app. It’s revealed that teens spend 12 hours each week on average on social media.

The survey consists of 7,000 respondents from 47 states in the US.