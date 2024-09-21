More US states to have iPhone driver’s license support

Select state residents in the US will be able to have their state ID or driver’s license in their Wallet app soon.

Advertisements

Currently, iPhone driver’s licenses are supported in Hawaii, California, Ohio, Georgia, Colorado, Maryland, and Arizona. Apple recently said that the feature will arrive in the states of West Virginia, New Mexico, and Montana. Users will be able to show their ID through the Wallet app for services such as CLEAR member enrollment, and soon Uber Eats, and MyChart. Apple said that support for digital ID is next for Utah, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and Connecticut, but so far there hasn’t been any progress in the said states.

Those residing in supported states can add their state ID or driver’s license in the Wallet App for the Apple Watch and iPhone, then show them proof of identity in businesses, select apps, and airports. TSA checkpoint support should be viewed on the official website.