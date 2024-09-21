News

More US states to have iPhone driver’s license support

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Select state residents in the US will be able to have their state ID or driver’s license in their Wallet app soon.

Advertisements

Currently, iPhone driver’s licenses are supported in Hawaii, California, Ohio, Georgia, Colorado, Maryland, and Arizona. Apple recently said that the feature will arrive in the states of West Virginia, New Mexico, and Montana. Users will be able to show their ID through the Wallet app for services such as CLEAR member enrollment, and soon Uber Eats, and MyChart. Apple said that support for digital ID is next for Utah, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and Connecticut, but so far there hasn’t been any progress in the said states.

Apple

Those residing in supported states can add their state ID or driver’s license in the Wallet App for the Apple Watch and iPhone, then show them proof of identity in businesses, select apps, and airports. TSA checkpoint support should be viewed on the official website.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPhone
Next iPhone lineup to use 3nm chip
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
First iPhone 16 customers start receiving their orders
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
New firmware launches for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2
1 Min Read
A16 Chips
Arizona-based TSMC firm tasked with manufacturing A16 chips
1 Min Read
iPhone
‘Restore Nearby iPhone’ feature debuts on iOS 18
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th-generation iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence to debut in seven countries in 2025
1 Min Read
iPad
iPadOS 18 temporarily unavailable after M4 iPad Pro bricking reports
1 Min Read
Apple Card
Apple in discussion with JPMorgan chase over Apple Card
1 Min Read
Anker SOLIX F2000
The Anker SOLIX F2000 with Solar Panel is $1,100 Off
1 Min Read
Sleep Apnea Detection
Sleep Apnea Detection debuts in 150+ regions
1 Min Read
Lost your password?