More US states to receive iPhone driver license support

Apple plans to expand its support for digital IDs on the Wallet app in 2025.

Currently, there are US states that allow users to store their state ID or driver’s license within the Wallet app, including New Mexico, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Ohio, Georgia, Colorado, Maryland, and Arizona. The proof of identity can be accessed or shown on an Apple Watch or iPhone. In addition, it’s a contactless way to show ID in airports, select apps, and businesses. Apple mentioned that Utah, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Kentucky, Connecticut, West Virginia, and Montana are the next states that might adopt the Wallet ID feature next and might roll out in the coming months or so.

Apple users can choose to add their ID to the Wallet app and present it at participating airports and TSA checkpoints. Apple mentioned that the feature will soon support CLEAR member enrollments, although there isn’t a specific timeline on when it will be available.