Most Apple employees choose to work from home, according to survey

An internal survey of Apple employees in June shows approximately 90 percent of respondents prefer to work from home, and around 36 percent are considering leaving if asked to work in-office.

Most checked ‘strongly agree’ to the statement ‘location flexible working options are very important to me’. The internal survey was created by staffers and had about 1,749 participants. About 58.5 percent say they’re concerned colleagues might quit if non-flexible work arrangements are set, while 36.7 percent say they might leave the company.

The survey results was sent to Tim Cook, Apple CEO and Deirdre O’Brien, chief of retail operations June 14, along with a video that shows personal testimonies from Apple employees.

Tim Cook recently said that workers may need to get back to the office 3 days weekly starting September. Employees responded with a letter that requested for more flexible work options. O’Brien followed up with a video after that and introduced a hybrid work model.