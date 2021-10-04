Mount Your iPhone Magnetically and Stylishly with the Discounted Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro

Upgrade the phone mount dashboard in your car with Belkin’s MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro for the iPhone 12 and 13 models. Today, it’s down 9% and to the tune of $36.59 on Amazon.

Reimagined for Apple’s newest iPhone, Belkin has done an outstanding job in the design and efficiency of its MagSafe car mount. A vent clip and base combo provides extreme stability and smartphone grip so your iPhone stays in place.

Wireless mount allows for both portrait and landscape mode, and you’ll be able to switch on the fly depending on function. The product is rated to fit most car vents and offers wireless charging and hands-free use at the same time. MagSafe charging’s biggest selling point is on full display here- you can just place your iPhone on the mount with one hand and the magnets will take care of the rest.

Get the discounted Belkin MagSafe Mount Pro today!