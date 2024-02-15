Movie Piracy App Kimi booted from App Store

The Kimi app was pulled from App Store shelves after it was discovered as a movie piracy app.

‘Kimi’ flew under the radar and was added to the App Store last year, disguising itself as a vision tester app at first glance. However, after downloading and opening it, users get an interface where they can search for shows or movies they want to watch and get it streamed from within. Kimi was updated to show new in-theater films and new releases a few days after they launch. It’s believed that the app works by streaming on torrents in real time.

The app stayed on App Store for a year before being removed by the App Store review team. At the height of its popularity, Kimi was on the 8th ‘most popular entertainment’ category. In similar news, a copycat LastPass app called ‘LassPass’ was removed from the App Store for the same reason.