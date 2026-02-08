News

Mozilla Now Allows Turning AI Features Off

By Samantha Wiley
Firefox will be adding a feature that allows users to turn off enhancements for AI. Individuals who prefer browsing without utilizing the technology can turn off multiple AI features that Mozilla has integrated during the past couple of months.


You can disable it per feature by selecting what features you want to turn off or use as you browse, or turn all features off entirely. Toggling the Block AI Enhancements disables current active AI functionalities and will apply to future AI features coming to Firefox, including reminders or popups to use AI while browsing.

The company states that they want to continue building on the AI options for individuals who want to use these features while also allowing for those who don’t want to use AI to turn them off and be able to browse according to their preferences. The AI controls are set to arrive with Firefox 148 that will be released on February 24.


