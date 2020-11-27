MS Office editing now allowed in Google Slides, Sheets, and Docs

Microsoft Office documents can now be edited in Google Slides, Sheets, and Docs on iOS devices.

Companies, organizations and users can now edit Microsoft Office files sent to them without having to get out of Google Workspace. For the mobile, there’s no need to download other apps.

Aside from being able to collaborate, comment and edit them, sharing controls and options are optimized and thus eliminate the need to download the attachments. The most notable feature is that file conversion from MS doc to a recognizable format is no longer required.

The following file types are supported:

Powerpoint. .pot, .pps, .pptx and .ppt

Excel. .xlt, .xlsm, .xlsx and .xls

Word. .dot, .docx and .doc

The functionality is now available for iOS users on enterprise and personal accounts, including G Suite Basic, Google Workspace Essentials, Enterprise for Education, Enterprise Standard, Business Standard and more.

Users can download the latest version of the apps to experience the new feature.