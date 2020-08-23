‘Mulan’ early access available for iOS and Disney+ subscribers

Mulan

Disney’s live action movie ‘Mulan’ is set to debut in theaters this 2020, but the company will now be offering it as an in-app purchase for $29.99 on iOS, Roku and Android platforms.

The Disney+ website was updated to show its partnership with Roku, Apple and Google for the showing of ‘Mulan’ as it premieres September 4. On the splash page, it’s revealed that the content will only be available to Disney+ subscribers.

As for distribution, a Disney spokesperson said the Premier Access pass will become available through official channels- on iOS, the movie can be bought on the iOS Disney+ app via in-app purchase system.

Disney originally planned for the movie to premiere in theaters, but then changed stances and began offering it as a digital download across popular platforms. They also intended to sell primarily to the Disney+ website, but that was changed as well.

‘Mulan’ will be available to purchase along with Premier Access on September 4.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > ‘Mulan’ early access available for iOS and Disney+ subscribers
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.